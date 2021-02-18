Ahead of documentary about her overdose, Demi Lovato says she "wouldn't change a thing"

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The official trailer for Demi Lovato‘s upcoming docuseries Dancing with the Devil shows just how close to death the singer came following her 2018 overdose, but she tells People that she “wouldn’t change a thing” about the way things unfolded after that near-fatal experience.

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned,” Demi tells People. “It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don’t regret anything.”

“I’m so proud of the person I am today,” she added. “And I’m so proud that people get to see it in this documentary.”

As People reports, while speaking to reporters Wednesday at the YouTube press presentation for the four-part docuseries, Demi revealed that she still has what she calls “brain damage” — blind spots in her vision as a result of the overdose — which is why she can no longer drive a car.

Demi, who in the doc’s trailer said she suffered a heart attack and three strokes, also revealed that for two months after the overdose, her vision was so blurry that she couldn’t read.

As for why she’s telling all, Demi explained to reporters that she’s “just so proud of the growth that I experienced and something inside of me was really excited to share that with people.”

Dancing with the Devil premieres on YouTube March 23.

