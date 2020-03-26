Ahead of album release, Dua Lipa releases new track and video, "Break My Heart"

Hugo Comte

Hugo Comte

Ahead of the Friday release of her album Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa has dropped another track and video from the project.

Like the previously released tracks "Don't Start Now" and "Physical," "Break My Heart" is another upbeat, danceable tune, but the lyrics find Dua wondering if the guy she's with now -- the one she thinks is the perfect one -- will only end up hurting her.

She told Apple Music that the song is "a perfect explanation of ‘dance crying’. It’s about finally being in a happy place and knowing this new person is amazing. But then thinking, ‘Nothing else compares to this, and what if this ends and it breaks my heart?’ It’s the whole thing of being scared to be too happy."

The chorus of "Break My Heart" interpolates the melody of the 1987 INXS single "Need You Tonight," which became the Australian band's only U.S. number one.

The video finds Dua being magically pulled from one colorful setting to another -- street, apartment, club, airplane, bar, bedroom, bathroom -- mimicking the emotional rollercoaster that a relationship can put you through.

When Future Nostalgia arrives on Friday, it'll be available digitally, as well as on pink neon vinyl, CD, picture disc, gold cassette, and as a deluxe box set, which you can order online.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.