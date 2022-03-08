After two-and-a-half years wait, Mariah Carey will finally be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Way back in December 2019, Mariah Carey found out that she was going to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. But now, after two postponements, she’ll finally be able to accept the honor this June.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala will take place June 16 in New York City, Billboard reports. It was originally scheduled for June 11, 2020, and then bumped to June 10, 2021.

In addition to Mariah, the other inductees include Eurythmics‘ Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, members of The Isley Brothers, and veteran rocker Steve Miller.

As Billboard notes, four of this year’s honorees or inductees are over the age of 80, but luckily, none of them passed away while waiting for their awards.

The writer who’ll receive the Hal David Starlight Award, which honors songwriters “at the apex of their career,” hasn’t been announced yet. The most recent winners were Halsey, Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran and Nick Jonas.

