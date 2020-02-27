After "The Man" cameo, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wants to duet with Taylor

ABC/Image Group LAAfter voicing Taylor Swift’s male alter ego in the just-released video for “The Man,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he’s eager to collaborate with the singer again -- this time with a duet.

“Congrats my friend! My pleasure to voice THE MAN,” The Rock wrote on Twitter in response to Taylor thanking him for being part of the video.

“What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of straight up being kind and good to people,” Johnson continued, before adding, “Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I’ll bring the tequila.”

In Taylor’s message on Twitter, she thanked The Rock “for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!).”

She added, “It’s so cool to have you be a part of this!”

Taylor also gave shout outs to the other actors in the video, including her own dad, who made his acting debut as “unimpressed umpire.”

“Thank you to the entire cast and crew for helping me become the man I always knew I could be,” Taylor wrote, with a laughing emoji.

