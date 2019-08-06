After suing him in January, has Rihanna buried the hatchet with her dad?

ABC/Lou RoccoWhat a difference eight months makes. In January, Rihanna sued her father...and now she's been spotted hugging and kissing him.

Entertainment Tonight has a photo of Rihanna back home in Barbados on Monday, embracing her dad Ronald Fenty while he kisses her on the cheek.

As previously reported, Rihanna filed suit against Fenty and his business partner for exploiting their connection to her for their own personal gain.

Specifically, she charged that Fenty and his partner "egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public" that their company was affiliated with her -- and tried to make money by claiming they had authorization to book her to perform around the world.

No word on the status of that lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Rihanna also made headlines in Barbados for showing up at the island's annual Crop Over festival dressed in an outrageous pink feathered mini-dress and green eye shadow with Bantu knots in her hair.

And in other Rihanna fashion news, black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross posted photos and video on Instagram in which she showed off new looks from Rih's new Fenty fashion collection, and tagged Rihanna, thanking her for the hookup.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.