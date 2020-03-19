After shocking revelation, Duffy offers fans song instead of interview

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

In February, "Mercy" singer Duffy shocked the world when she re-emerged after years out of the spotlight to reveal the disturbing reason why she'd dropped out of sight. Now, she appears to be inching back into the music business...slowly.

In February, the Welsh singer revealed that she had been "raped and drugged and held captive over some days," and that "the recovery took time." She promised to talk about it more in a future "spoken interview," but now she's taken to Instagram to offer a song instead.

In a post addressed to British deejay Jo Whiley, she writes, "Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want. You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer. Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon."

Noting that her record label doesn't know what her plans are, she continued, "So here’s a song…here’s 'Something Beautiful.' It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits. I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown."

Duffy didn't include a link to the song, or any information on where fans can hear it. It's possible she simply sent it to Whiley via another method, and then shared the note on Instagram to let them know that she had done so, perhaps so that they could request it.

Duffy's last album, Endlessly, came out in 2010. Her acclaimed 2008 debut Rockferry won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

