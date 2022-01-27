After playing just two shows, BTS had one of last month’s top tours

ABC

BTS were rolling in the dough last December — and then some, according to the Billboard Boxscore. After crunching the numbers, the publication reports that the K-pop sensations earned a jaw-dropping $16.8 million dollars from only two concerts.

Boxscore tracks how much money an artist makes every month while on tour, and the septet earned the third-highest amount, overall. Besting them is the British rock band Genesis, who placed second after amassing $22 million across nine shows. In first place is the Christmas staple Trans-Siberian Orchestra, who played 71 shows in December and made a little over $42 million in ticket sales.

Still, BTS is turning heads because raking in $16.8 million after playing just two shows is no easy feat. About 107,000 fans turned up at both performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Grammy nominees also topped the Billboard Boxscore in November, when they played two dates late that month and earned roughly $16.5 million. When adding the totals of their four concerts combined, BTS raked in an impressive $33.3 million and clinched the title of highest-grossing Boxscore in nearly 10 years.

Also, the “Dynamite” singers can say they earned the most money in a single-day concert out of all other touring acts. In a distant second is Latin sensation Bad Bunny, whose single-day best earning was $6.4 million, after 70,000 fans showed up to his show in Puerto Rico.

