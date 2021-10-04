After judge’s ruling, Britney Spears says she still has “a lot of healing to do”

In the days following last week’s hearing, during which a judge suspended her father Jamie Spears as her conservator, Britney Spears celebrated on Instagram. But over the weekend, she posted a more sober statement, cautioning that it’s not time to pop the champagne quite yet.

“Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!!” Britney wrote on Instagram, adding, “Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe!!!!!”

“Only through self love I can pray… love…and support others in return !!!!” she concluded.

As previously reported, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said Wednesday’s ruling was “a great day for justice,” and that the next hearing, on November 12, will focus on terminating Britney’s conservatorship — which has been in place for 13 years — for good.

On Friday, Britney posted footage of herself and fiance Sam Ashgari on a boat, along with clips of herself frolicking topless in the water in a tropical location, along with the caption “A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating!”

In another post on Friday, she posted a series of photos of herself topless, or completely naked except for some small flower graphics covering up her naughtiest bits.

