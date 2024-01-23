After JoBros tour, Lawrence is focusing on ‘Family Business’

Deanie Chen

After opening for Jonas Brothers on their 2023 stadium tour, Lawrence is ready to hit the road on their own.

The band, fronted by brother and sister Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, will kick off their Family Business Tour in July in Europe; the North American leg starts in Philadelphia on September 17 and includes a show at New York’s legendary Radio City Music Hall on September 19. They have shows scheduled through November 2 in Boston.

An artist presale is happening now; the general onsale begins Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time via lawrencetheband.com/tour.

The eight-piece group will also release a new album called Family Business later this year. It’s the follow-up to their 2021 release Hotel TV, which featured their breakout single “Don’t Lose Sight.” Most recently, the group released the singles “23” and “i’m confident that i’m insecure.”

