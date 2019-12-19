After incident with 'Palmer' co-star, Justin Timberlake "focusing" on family this Christmas

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is heading home for the holidays to focus on his family after wrapping the film Palmer in New Orleans.

After issuing a public apology to wife Jessica Biel for getting a little too cozy with his co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out, sources tell E! News Justin is ready to put the incident behind him.

"Justin has spent a lot of time apologizing and acknowledging Jessica's feelings," the insider says. "He feels terrible and wishes he could take back the public humiliation and embarrassment he caused. He loves Jessica and being married to her. He will learn from what happened and not let it happen again."

The source adds that the couple is “moving on” from what happened and that Jessica is "putting it all aside and focusing on their future together as a family." The two share a son, Silas.

In an Instagram post earlier this month after photos of him holding hands with his co-star surfaced, Justin wrote, "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son."

He continued, "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

Justin also made clear that nothing happened between him and Alisha.

