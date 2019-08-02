After covering "Mean," Amanda Seyfried says she'd love to duet with Taylor Swift

ABC/Image Group LA

After singing a Mean Girls-inspired cover of Taylor Swift's 2010 song "Mean," actress Amanda Seyfried says she's game to collaborate with Taylor herself.

"I mean, I would do a duet with Tay Swiz," she tells Entertainment Tonight.

Last week, Amanda, who played Karen in Mean Girls, took the stage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts to duet with Ashley Park, who originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway musical Mean Girls.

They sang a reworked version of “Mean,” and included Mean Girls references in the lyrics.

"That was Ashley Park's idea, actually,” Amanda tells ET. “God, taking it back to that...[Taylor] album [Speak Now] is so smart and making the Mean Girls tie-in is really fun.”

She says she had yet to hear from Taylor about the cover, but would love to know what she thinks.

