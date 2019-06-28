After accusing paparazzi of altering her pictures, Britney Spears accused of Photoshopping herself

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesA few weeks ago, Britney Spears accused the paparazzi of altering photos of her to make her look fat. But now, some are accusing the singer of Photoshopping herself on Instagram to make herself look thinner.

On Thursday, Britney posted a photo of herself wearing an outfit reminiscent of the one she sported in her iconic "...Baby One More Time" video: a white shirt tied up to show her bare midriff, and short plaid schoolgirl skirt.

In the picture, Britney's standing in front of a full-length mirror with a bathroom counter and cabinet visible behind her. The cabinet appears curved, which some fans believe is an indication that the picture was Photoshopped. They didn't hold back from jumping into the comments section to accuse her of doing that very thing.

"Oh my. Britney weren't you just blaming paparazzi for photoshopping your image yet...." wrote one.

"Not trying to be mean but you can obviously tell you photoshopped your waist," added another.

One fan snarked, "She is so skinny that she actually affects the furniture around her to make it looks skinny as well." Another chimed in, "so skinny she bent the drawers."

"Doesn't looked Photoshopped one bit," wrote another sarcastically.

Other fans were convinced that Britney was trolling everyone, because she captioned the picture, "I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!!"

"Actually. She has outsmarted you all. 2 weeks ago she posted that the paps blew her body up to make her look fat. She’s 'SHADE SHOPPING' She’s deliberately done this to throw shade at the paps," reasoned one fan.

