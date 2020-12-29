After a stellar 2020, what's next for The Weeknd?

Duncan Loudon

The Weeknd‘s ’80s-inspired album After Hours and its single “Blinding Lights” were among the biggest hits of 2020, so what will the Canadian star do for an encore? In a new interview, he hints that the events of the past year might have effect on his future music.

The star has teamed up with U.K. magazine tmrw for a 100-page ‘zine, available to order now. In its pages, The Weeknd seems to hint at future music, noting, “I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road.”

He adds, “The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me.”

The artist, born Abel Tesfaye, also turned 30 in 2020. “I was laser focused back then and I’m laser focused right now,” he says. “This has been the story of my 20s.”

“I feel like I spent the last 10 years creating a sound and most of my career I’ve either been running away from it or duplicating it,” he adds. “After Hours was the perfect piece of art for me to show my tenure in the industry.”

But while the industry, oddly, did not reward After Hours with a shower of Grammy nominations, it still broke chart records. The Weeknd also collaborated with Ariana Grande, Juice WRLD, Maluma, Rosalía and Calvin Harris during 2020, among others.

The Weeknd’s immediate plans include starring in the Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa, FL on February 7, 2021. He’ll turn 31 fewer than 10 days later.

By Andrea Dresdale

