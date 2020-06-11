A&E Cancelled Live PD

Live PD is the latest show to be canceled in the midst of protests for police reform.

The show appeared on A&E and followed law enforcement across the country as they were on duty. In a statement to Deadline, A&E said, “This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them.”

The show’s host and producer Dan Abrams tweeted, “To all of you asking whether #LivePD coming back. . .The answer is yes. All of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever. We are still discussing some specifics but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you.”

Was the move right on time or do you think it was an overreaction?