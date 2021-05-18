Adult Capri Suns

1.) Get Adult Capri Sun pouches on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/gp/ product/B01JO7T0BY/ref=as_li_ qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&tag= diniwithalic-20&camp=1789& creative=9325&linkCode=as2& creativeASIN=B01JO7T0BY& linkId= d43e02ea34af504129eedf4d8b457e 23

2.) Get big smoothie straws

https://www.amazon.com/gp/ product/B06XTZZ6JZ/ref=as_li_ qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&tag= diniwithalic-20&camp=1789& creative=9325&linkCode=as2& creativeASIN=B06XTZZ6JZ& linkId= 1b43bcefd1c7cb7eb986c302dab402 f8

3.) Get ingredients

– Strawberry Vodka (1.5 oz.) / Citrus Vodka (1.5 oz.) / Pink Lemonade (1 cup)

– Rum (2 oz.) / Fruit Punch (1 cup)

– Bourbon (2 oz.) / Lemonade, Peach Juice, Iced Tea (1 cup)

– Fruit: Oranges, Strawberries, Raspberries, Peaches, Lemons or Limes to add to your drink.

4.) Mix the juice and alcohol in a Pyrex glass measuring cup with a pout. Use a small 2-ounce measuring cup.

5.) Put them laying flat in the freezer overnight.