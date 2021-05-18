Adult Capri Suns

1.) Get Adult Capri Sun pouches on Amazon
2.) Get big smoothie straws
3.) Get ingredients
– Strawberry Vodka (1.5 oz.) / Citrus Vodka (1.5 oz.) / Pink Lemonade (1 cup)
– Rum (2 oz.) / Fruit Punch (1 cup)
– Bourbon (2 oz.) / Lemonade, Peach Juice, Iced Tea (1 cup)
– Fruit: Oranges, Strawberries, Raspberries, Peaches, Lemons or Limes to add to your drink.
4.) Mix the juice and alcohol in a Pyrex glass measuring cup with a pout. Use a small 2-ounce measuring cup.
5.) Put them laying flat in the freezer overnight.