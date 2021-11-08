Adele’s UK special taping attracts Dua Lipa, Emma Thompson, Idris Elba, Mel B & more

L-Dua Lipa, R-Idris Elba attend Adele’s TV special taping; Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Adele recorded her upcoming special for British TV over the weekend at the London Palladium, and of course, it attracted quite the star-studded crowd.

The British tabloid The Sun reports that the audience included Harry Potter star Emma Watson, Oscar-winner Emma Thompson, Idris Elba, Spice Girl Mel B, Dua Lipa, Boy George, Naomi Campbell and British rapper Stormzy, in addition to a group of “superfans.” Of course, Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul was also in attendance.

According to The Sun, Adele was very emotional, telling the audience how nervous she was, and even crying at one point. But she also laughed and joked with the audience during a Q&A session.

One attendee told the paper, “Adele was really emotional to be back up on stage again and performing these new songs which are incredibly raw. She sang one track called ‘Hold On,’ which she said had helped her through the toughest times of her divorce.”

The fan added. “She said it makes her feel really proud now when she listens to it because she’s come such a long way to feel happy again.”

The special, An Audience with Adele, will air November 21. According to The Sun, in addition to “Hold On,” Adele sang the new songs “Easy On Me,” “Love Is a Game” and “I Drink Wine,” as well as past hits like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello.”

Adele also sang one tune that wasn’t part of the setlist for her upcoming CBS TV special: the London-inspired “Hometown Glory,” which was the first song she ever wrote.

