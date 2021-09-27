Adele’s “Hello” used by NFL to promote upcoming Bucs/Patriots game

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Maybe this is the result of Adele dating a sports agent? One of her number-one hits is now being used by the NFL to promote an upcoming game.

The ad ran during Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, and promoted next week’s Sunday Night Football match up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. This is a big deal because it’ll mark the first time quarterback Tom Brady returns to Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium as a member of an opposing team since he left the Patriots in 2020.

That’s why, evidently, the NFL picked Adele’s “Hello” as the music for the ad, which has been edited down to 45 seconds of appropriate lyrics.

“Hello, it’s me,” she sings, as we see images of Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“I was wondering if after all these years you’d like to meet,” she continues, as we see six Patriots championship banners unfurl.

“So hello from the other side,” she sings, as we see Brady running onto the field in his Bucs uniform. “At least I can say that I’ve tried.”

Then, more scenes of Brady in action as a Buccaneer are shown, followed by footage of Patriots fans, Gillette Stadium and Belichick. One Pats fan holds a sign that says, “We’re still here.”

“It don’t matter, it clearly doesn’t tear you apart anymore,” Adele finishes. Cue Brady looking up expectantly.

The showdown, which the NFL is calling “The Return,” happens this Sunday on NBC at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.