Adele’s “Easy On Me” sets radio record; video nears 100 million views

Simon Emmett

Adele continues to shatter records with her new song “Easy On Me,” which she released last week.

Variety reports that a record number of radio stations started playing “Easy On Me” in its first week of release and gave the single the most plays across a seven-day period in radio history: A total of 451 radio stations reported that they immediately put the single into rotation.

Furthermore, “Easy On Me” enjoyed the most single-week plays across five different musical formats, with over 6,000 total plays, making Adele the only artist to achieve this feat.

Adele’s doing pretty well on YouTube, too, where the video for “Easy On Me” has racked up over 99.2 million total views since it was posted on October 14.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.