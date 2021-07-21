Adele’s been dating LeBron’s agent for a “few months,” ‘People’ reports

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After they were spotted together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the weekend, rumors began to circulate that Adele is dating Rich Paul, LeBron James‘ agent. Now a source confirms to People magazine that the two are indeed a couple.

The source says Adele, 33, has been dating Paul, 40 for “a few months.” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also stated that the game marked the first public outing for Paul and “his girlfriend.”

The source adds that Paul was previously in a relationship with Jennifer Meyer, the ex-wife of actor Tobey Maguire. In addition to LeBron, Paul represents Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball and more through his agency, Klutch Sports Group.

Adele split from her her husband, Simon Konecki, the father of her eight-year-old son, Angelo, in 2019. Since then, she’s also been linked to British rapper Skepta, but that romance has never been confirmed.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.