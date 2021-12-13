Adele’s ﻿’30’﻿ rules ‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿200 for a third straight week

Simon Emmett

It took Adele‘s 30 just two weeks to become the top-selling album of 2021 and it continues to leave its competition in the dust.

The album has notched its third straight week atop the Billboard 200 chart, moving an additional 193,000 units in its third week of release. That’s something no other album has done in over three years, since Drake‘s Scorpion, which he released in 2018.

Some 149,000 units of that 193,000 were album sales, while the remaining units were SEA, or streaming equivalent albums, comprised of 57.87 million streams, vastly outpacing all other studio offerings on this week’s roundup.

﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s ﻿Red (Taylor’s Version﻿) ﻿hangs on in second place after moving just 80,000 units while Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR is this week’s fifth-best-selling album.

