Adele sparks engagement rumors after flashing a ring on *that* finger

Simon Emmett

Adele sparked rumors that she and boyfriend Rich Paul are getting ready to tie the knot after wearing a sparkler on a very specific finger of her left hand.

British tabloid The Mirror reports that the “Easy on Me” singer was photographed wearing what appears to be a diamond-encrusted ring and a gold band on her left ring finger. Photogs zoomed in on her rings as she left a recording studio in London on Friday.

The outlet reports that the Grammy winner was not hiding her ring and, instead, showed it off while touching her face to adjust her mask.

Adele and Paul went Instagram official in September, but insiders claim the two had been dating for several months before confirming their relationship. The couple was first romantically linked in July.

Adele, 33, was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares nine-year-old son, Angelo. The two divorced in 2019.

Paul was previously in a relationship with Jennifer Meyer, the ex-wife of actor Tobey Maguire.

