Adele said to be "a very good place both physically and mentally," thanks to her healthier lifestyle

Mike Marsland/WireImageJust because she’s in quarantine doesn’t mean Adele is reverting back to unhealthy habits.

The 32-year-old singer, who showed off her slimmer new figure in a birthday Instagram post last week, is committed to her healthier lifestyle for the sake of both her physical and mental health.

"In the past, the stress from balancing work and being a mom was intense," a source close to the singer tells People. "She wanted to find a way to balance things better."

After cutting back on alcohol, following a no sugar and no processed food diet and sticking with an exercise regimen, the source says Adele is “now in a very good place both physically and mentally.”

While some haters online had negative things to say about her weight loss, another insider tells People that Adele is still the same person she’s always been.

"She looks like a different person, but she's the same cool chick who will tell you to f*** off if you try and second-guess her," the source says. "She is happy and fulfilled."

