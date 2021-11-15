Adele reveals why she’d “never been so nervous” for her ‘One Night Only’ performance

Simon Emmett

Adele‘s CBS special One Night Only, which aired on Sunday, featured the Grammy-winning artist performing some of her big hits, as well as tunes from her new album 30, and a wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Part of the conversation focused on Adele’s nine-year-old son Angelo — who she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. Adele admitted that she’d “never been so nervous” because the one-night-only concert marked the first time that Angelo had seen her perform live.

When asked if he knows who his mother is, Adele told Oprah that following the countdown to the release of her “Easy on Me” video, Angelo was amazed to see that “there was like a hundred-thousand people waiting [and] you had all these likes, and then he was like, ‘People really like you.'”

Adds the 33-year-old songstress, “he’s starting [to get it]…but not really.”

Adele also told Oprah that the new album was dedicated to Angelo, explaining that the songs reflected the conversation she’d like to have with her son, but can’t quite bring herself to just yet.

“I’m still not over it, of me choosing to dismantle my child’s life for my own. It makes me very uncomfortable,” she said.

Still, Adele believes the split was crucial to showing Angelo “a happy version of herself.”

The performance — which included celebrity guests Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Ellen DeGeneres and Leonardo DiCaprio — was taped at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles shortly after the release of her first new single in six years, “Easy on Me.”

Adele’s new album album, 30, will be released on November 19.

