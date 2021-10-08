Adele Reveals Reason She Divorced

Adele opened up to Vogue magazine about her divorce from Simon Konecki. She said “I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy.” She also said she trusts Simon with her life so seems like she just fell out of in love. You can love someone to death and not be in love…but don’t you want that in a relationship? I suppose you won’t feel in love every single day but if to much time goes by…yea.

Adele is currently dating LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul and co-parents from across the street from her ex Simon.