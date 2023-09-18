Adele refers to boyfriend Rich Paul as “my husband” at Vegas show

Raven B. Varona/Caesars Entertainment

At the Grammys in 2017, Adele thanked her “husband” onstage, which is how people began to think she and then-longtime boyfriend Simon Konecki were married. A month later, she confirmed they, indeed, tied the knot. So, is Adele doing the same thing now with her boyfriend Rich Paul?

In a fan-shot TikTok of Adele at one of her Las Vegas residency shows, she tells a female audience member, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.” When the fan asked, “Can you try?” She responded, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Fans, of course, were shocked at Adele’s offhand remark.

“No.stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED??” wrote one fan. “her husband??? omgg Adele Paul???” wrote another. “I love this for them!” added another.

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that Adele and Rich aren’t married yet but that in an interview, Adele said they plan to tie the knot in 2024. Based on past experience, it’ll be quite a while before Adele sets the record straight about her marital status.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.