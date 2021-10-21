Adele reals her “most prized possession:” Celine Dion’s chewed-up gum

Adele hugs Celine Dion; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Most Adele fans know that the singer just loves Celine Dion, but you may not be aware of the depths of her obsession…until now.

Adele submitted to Vogue‘s “73 Questions With…” video feature, in which a star is filmed walking around their home while answering a series of rapid-fire questions. In response to the question, “What’s the proudest possession that you own?” Adele, who’d been sitting on her patio, takes the interviewer into her house, plucks something off a table and hands it to him.

It’s a small black frame, and within the frame is a chewed-up wad of gum stuck to a piece of paper. Written on the paper are the words “Celine Dion’s gum.”

“James Corden, who’s a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did, he did it with her and knew how much a fan of her I was,” Adele explains. “And so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me. And it’s my proudest possession!”

Also in the video, which actually lasts for 95 questions, Adele reveals that:

-At the 2012 Grammys, she was pregnant with her son.

-Her dream duet partner is country star Chris Stapleton.

-Her favorite lyricist is the late Leonard Cohen.

-She’s been bingeing the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso.

-She wishes Barbra Streisand would record one of her songs.

-She prefers Prince Harry over Prince William, and the Spice Girls over The Beatles.

-Her fashion icon is Cate Blanchett.

-She’d choose either Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors or Idris Elba to be the next James Bond.

