Adele once again slays Nicki Minaj's "Monster" rap

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARASAdele first showed off her rapping skills during her 2016 episode of “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden, when she flawlessly recited Nicki Minaj’s legendary verse on Kanye West's song “Monster.” But Tuesday night, she performed the rap during actual karaoke.

The singer took the mic at a party for creative agency Crown + Conquer in Los Angeles and once again slayed Nicki’s verse. Her impromptu performance was captured by a party-goer and posted on Instagram.

“Queen #Adele completely slays #NickiMinaj’s Monster verse at #NoMoreWackParties event tonight,” the party-goer wrote.

In a second video clip, Adele is seen dancing to a Beyonce song at the event. As you may recall, Adele is a Bey super-fan.

