Adele on her touring plans: “I’ll be doing something or another”

Now that Adele has released her new single, “Easy on Me,” and announced that her new album, 30, is coming next month, the next question is, obviously, when’s the tour? Is there a tour?

Well, maybe, Adele says.

Speaking to the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Adele explained, “I don’t have any solid plans because of COVID. It’s so hard to plan a global tour or a global thing, really, in person and stuff like that. We have a few options in the pipeline and we’re just trying to work out what is most do-able.”

“Obviously I had to cancel my final two Wembley shows…I was devastated and I don’t want to be cancelling anything again. Not that that would be my choice, obviously, if it was COVID-related,” Adele added. In 2017, she was supposed to play two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, but had to cancel because she’d damaged her vocal cords.

Adele continued, “I’m just trying to work out what is most do-able for all of us to be happy and satisfied. But I’ll be doing something or other. I’ll be busking in the Tube! We don’t know, do we?”

“Busking in the Tube” is British for “singing in the subway,” by the way.

Adele also denied that she’d ever asked Celine Dion for advice about a Las Vegas residency, though there have been multiple reports that a residency is exactly what Adele is planning.

In addition, Adele explained why she chose “Easy on Me” as the first single from 30. “It’s got this soaring chorus…It just felt like a ‘me’ song,” she said. “And after being away for so long, it felt like that was probably the biggest part of my songs that people were waiting for.”

