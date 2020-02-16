Adele officiates at her best friend's wedding — and sings, too

XL/ColumbiaWhile fans are waiting for some sign of new music from Adele, she casually performed her signature hit at her best friend's wedding Saturday night -- and she officiated the ceremony, too.

Billboard reports that Adele married Laura Dockrill, who she's been friends with since their school days, and Hugo White, a member of the band The Maccabees, at a London pub. Photos and videos were posted by guests showing Adele and Laura singing and dancing together. In fact, Laura joined Adele to sing "Rolling in the Deep" with the wedding band.

As Billboard notes, Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine was among the guests, and video of the performance shows Florence singing along to every word of Adele's 2011 number-one hit.

Other footage shows Adele singing "Young Hearts Run Free," a 1976 hit by Candi Staton. Another version of the song, by British singer Kym Mazelle, appeared on the hit 1996 soundtrack of Romeo + Juliet -- which is likely where Adele knows it from.

Adele, showing off her recent weight loss, wore her hair slicked back in a long ponytail, a short-sleeved white top and a flouncy floral skirt. During the ceremony, she also sported a fascinator -- one of those small, elaborate hats that women wear to British weddings.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.