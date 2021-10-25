Adele makes it look easy as “Easy on Me” tops ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Simon Emmett

Adele easily topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week with her new single, “Easy on Me.”

It’s quick ascension to the number-one spot is no surprise, given it cracked the top 100 at number 68 in just it’s first five hours of release on October 14.

“Easy on Me” is Adele’s fifth number one overall and first chart-topper since “Hello” reigned for 10 weeks in 2015-16. According to MRC Data, the song drew 65 million radio airplay audience impressions and 53.9 million U.S. streams and sold 74,000 downloads in the week ending October 21.

“Easy on Me” is the lead single off Adele’s new album, 30, which drops November 19.

