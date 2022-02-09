Adele, Justin Bieber, Ellie Goulding and more recognized with new RIAA Gold and Platinum status

Samir Hussein/WireImage

As copies of Adele﻿’s latest album, ﻿30, ﻿continue to fly off the shelves, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has certified it triple Platinum, meaning it has officially sold over three million units.

The RIAA also revealed Wednesday that the British singer’s latest track, “Oh My God,” is certified Gold, meaning it sold over half a million copies, while lead single “Easy On Me” has crossed into the same triple Platinum category as 30.

Also earning new accolades is Justin Bieber, whose track “Ghost” earned Platinum status for more than one million sales. In addition, his “STAY” collaboration with The Kid LAROI is now considered four-times Platinum, while his 2015 hit “Love Yourself” has officially sold over nine million copies.

Speaking of LAROI, his “Not Fair” track that features Corbin is now certified Gold.

The RIAA also had some love for Ellie Goulding, whose 2012 Halcyon album crossed the two million sales mark, while her 2015 smash hit “Love Me Like You Do” was awarded seven-times Platinum status, just in time for Valentine’s Day. In addition, Ellie’s debut single “Lights” just captured six-times Platinum certification.

John Mayer‘s 2018 single “New Light” has moved into Platinum territory after selling over two million copies, while the RIAA says Lauren Diagle‘s “You Say” is now five-times Platinum. Also earning new certifications was Lil Nas X‘s Platinum single “That’s What I Want”, The Chainsmokers‘ “Roses” at six-times Platinum, and “Cold Heart,” by ﻿Elton John﻿ and ﻿Dua Lipa﻿, which officially sold over a million copies.

