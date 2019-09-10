Adele is partly responsible for Ashton Kutcher's new mustache

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCWondering why Ashton Kutcher is now sporting a mustache? It might be Adele's fault.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, Ashton told Jimmy that he initially shaved his beard and kept only the mustache for Adele's themed birthday party.

Ashton's wife, Mila Kunis, is pals with the singer and the two were invited to what they thought was a 1970's New Year’s Eve-themed bash.

"We were both on That '70s Show. I think we got this," he recalled thinking as they got ready.

Mila wore a "timeless jumper," while Ashton went all out in bell bottoms and a Burt Reynolds-like 'stache. But when they arrived at the party, no one was dressed '70s.

Turns out, it was a 1930's New Year's Eve theme.

"What are you gonna be like, 'I got the decade wrong'?" Ashton told Jimmy. "So, I'm just playing it off like this is what I'm doing these days. Like, 'What's up JAY-Z? Yeah, this is my thing now.'"

"[The party] was really awkward,” he added. "So now it's a spite 'stache, and I'm keeping it!"

