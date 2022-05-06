Adele happily reflects on life lessons on 34th birthday: “I love it here!”

Jim Dyson/Redferns

Adele is grateful she’s another year older and wiser. The powerhouse singer turned 34 on Thursday and took to social media to reflect on why this milestone is so important to her.

“What a difference a year makes,” she wrote on Instagram and shared two makeup-free selfies that showed off her fine lines and freckled skin. “If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier!”

Reflecting on her life so far, Adele continued, “So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always.”

Much has changed in Adele’s life over the past few years. She divorced her husband of three-years, Simon Konecki, in 2021 and released the emotionally charged album 30, which documented that journey. The former couple share a young son, Angelo.

30 went onto become 2021’s best-selling album, despite being released in November, and has already generated serious awards buzz.

Adele is now romantically linked to sports agent Rich Paul.

