Adele gushes about "getting drunk" with the Spice Girls: "I can't believe how far I've come"

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty ImagesMost Adele fans know how much the superstar loves the Spice Girls, so it was a dream come true for her to attend the closing night of the British girl group's reunion tour in London a few days ago. But she didn't just attend the show -- she got to hang out with Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger, too.

"Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago!" Adele captioned a series of photos and videos of herself and her friends on the way to the show, dancing and singing to "Spice Up Your Life" and more.

"Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self," she continued. "It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back."

"I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come. Thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!" she concluded.

The Spice Girls posted a photo of themselves posing with Adele, writing, "Thank you for coming to celebrate with us last night @adele we love you!!!"

There's still no word on whether or not the Spice Girls' tour will hit the U.S. The group posted a photo of the final show with the caption, "We are so grateful to everyone who made this tour possible and of course every single one of you who came out and sang with us."

