Adele announces Las Vegas residency kicking off in January

Simon Emmett

After telling Rolling Stone that she wasn’t going to do a Las Vegas residency because there were no venues available for her, Adele has gone ahead and — yep — announced a Las Vegas residency.

The superstar’s new show, titled Weekends with Adele, will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, formerly the residency home of her idol, Celine Dion. The shows kick off January 21, 2022, with Adele performing two shows each weekend through Saturday, April 16.

You can access the pre-sale tickets for the shows by registering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan® program. Registration is open now through midnight on Thursday, December 2. The presale itself will start Tuesday, December 7 at 1 p.m. ET. If demand for tickets exceeds the supply, there won’t be a public on-sale at all, so this is your best bet.

Adele also told Rolling Stone that she didn’t want to do a regular tour, due to uncertainties about COVID-19. A Vegas residency would allow her to control the situation more easily, and since she lives in Los Angeles, flying in and out would make it easy on her — pun intended — since she wouldn’t have to leave her son, Angelo, for long periods of time.

Here are the dates for Weekends with Adele:

January 21/22

January 28/29

February 4/5

February 11/12

February 25/26

March 4/5

March 11/12

March 18/19

March 25/26

April 1/2

April 8/9

April 15/16

