Adele and Taylor Swift lead nominations for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Adele and Taylor Swift are among the leading nominees for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, receiving four nominations each.

Adele and Taylor are up for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song for, respectively, “Easy on Me” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).” They’re also both up for Favorite Album, but Taylor has two entries in that category — Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — while Adele has one: 30. Adele has an additional nomination in the category of Favorite Global Music Star, where she’s representing the U.K.

Other nominees for the Kids’ Choice Awards this year include Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5.

Fans can vote on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, and through the Screens Up app on iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S.

The KCAs will air April 9, live from Santa Monica, CA with hosts Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski. In addition to musical performances and pranks, the producers promise a record-setting 1,000 slimings. You can watch it on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Here are the music nominees:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

FAVORITE SONG

“All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Take My Breath” – The Weeknd

“Up” – Cardi B

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE ALBUM

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Justice – Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Beautiful Mistakes” – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Leave Before You Love Me” – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

“Rumors” – Lizzo featuring Cardi B

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

“STAY” – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (UK)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.