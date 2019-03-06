Add Something MORE To Your St. Patrick’s Day Menu Besides The Shamrock Shake!

Nothing says celebrating St. Patrick’s Day like ravioli!  Wait, what?  Costco is selling double packs of  pasta pockets in Shamrock shapes.

Advertised as “Traditional 5 Cheese,” inside each natural and green ravioli is imported Irish aged cheddar, shredded mozzarella, creamy white cheddar, velvet ricotta, and parmesan.

Nuovo Pasta is the people behind the product, who’s also responsible for the warehouse giant’s heart-shaped Valentine’s Day ravioli.

Perhaps they have another big hit on their hands, as people commenting on Instagram are saying things like, “This looks amazing!” and “Mmm looks beautiful and yummy!”

Which foods are your musts for St. Patrick’s Day?  I think I just go for a Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s and call it a day!

