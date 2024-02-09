Add It To The List Of Why I’ll Pass On The Hike.

A lot of avid hikers and climbers have a romanticized view of someday hiking Mount Everest. But in reality, it’s REALLY tough . . . it’s REALLY expensive . . . and it just got REALLY gross.

Have you ever wondered how climbers RELIEVE themselves as they spend weeks climbing up and down Mount Everest? The answer is: They just find a spot and go. And that’s become a huge, stinky problem.

So now the authorities have announced a new rule where climbers will have to clean up after themselves. That means, picking up their poop . . . putting it into a bag . . . and carrying it with them until they get back to base camp.

That sounds . . . unpleasant . . . but there isn’t really an alternative.

The trails are FILLED with human waste . . . and it’s even visible on rocks in people’s photos of the scenery. Due to the extreme temperatures, the waste just doesn’t degrade.

A local organization estimates that there are around three tons of human excrement between the bottom of Everest and the summit.

It isn’t just a bad look. It’s making people SICK. When the snow melts, it gets into the water . . . and the particles get blown around in the air that climbers are breathing.

The new plan is to force climbers to buy two special poop bags at camp. They contain chemicals and powders that solidify human waste, and make it mostly odorless. (They’re also Made in the USA!)

The bags will then be checked and cleaned when the climbers return to camp. They didn’t really detail HOW you’d get the waste into the bag, so maybe they’re big enough to poop directly into.

