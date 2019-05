Probably one of my favorite things EVER on SNL! First of all, Adam was GREAT – even though he should have been on more! Then the end with the Chris Farley tribute?! Goodness how touching!

Adam said: “It was scheduled, but it kind of got sprung on me quick,” Sandler said about the performance. “I had to mentally get ready because when I was singing the Farley song in the studio in rehearsals, I kept getting really upset because I loved just being in 8H — the studio. It was making me upset.”

