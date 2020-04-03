Adam Sandler is Back With A Quarantine Song!

Jimmy Fallon continues his Tonight Show video chats with celebrities and on Thursday (April 2) Adam Sandler joined Fallon to perform a tribute song to doctors and nurses and like all of us, Adam is growing tired of his family.

“We gotta build some ventilators and get them more masks, we gotta do it now so let’s all come together, I’m teaching math to my kids, and that can’t be good for America,” Adam sings with a Bruce Springsteen-like tone.

If you wrote a song about the Coronavirus pandemic and your life in quarantine, what would the name of the song be?