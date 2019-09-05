Adam Levine's message to kids: Be kind to classmates who are struggling

ABC/Randy HolmesAs the new school year starts, Adam Levine has a piece of advice for kids: Be nice.

The father of two posted an important message on Instagram that's been making the rounds online.

"Special request to all you kids returning to school in the next few days," the message begins. "If you see someone who is struggling to make friends or bullied because he/she doesn't have many friends or because they are shy or not as pretty or not dressed in the most 'in' clothes -- PLEASE step up."

"Say hi or at least smile at them in the hallway," it continues. "You never know what that person may be facing outside of school. Your kindness might just make a BIG difference in someone's life! Repost if you agree."

He captioned the message "VITAL."

While most fans praised Adam for the message, one fan pointed out, "The 'not as pretty' part needs removing from this." When other fans attacked her, she explains, "I’m not against this post whatsoever, I just think the ‘no so pretty’ part is not right. Everyone is beautiful, unless you are the one who bullies others."

