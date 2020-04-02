Adam Levine stars in new ad campaign, sings Peter Gabriel classic in his bathrobe

Brian Chin

If you're a Maroon 5 fan who'd like to be able to listen to your music in peace while in quarantine with others, then Adam Levine's got the tech for you.

He's the face of a new ad campaign for Shure, promoting the brand's new AONIC 50 wireless noise-canceling headphones and AONIC 215 sound-isolating earphones. Adam and Maroon 5 have worked with the brand for more than 10 years.

The commercial features the Dillon Francis remix of Maroon 5's smash "Memories;" Adam stars in it and provides the voiceover. He also sports one of his more interesting hairdos: His head is shaved on both sides, and got a long flat blond Mohawk running down the middle.

In other Adam news, earlier this week he appeared on The Howard Stern Show via video, wearing a bathrobe identical to the one Brad Pitt wore in Fight Club. He performed a version of Peter Gabriel's classic 1986 song "In Your Eyes," which Adam thinks is one of the top 10 songs ever written. The other is The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows."

