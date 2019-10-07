Adam Levine says he’s a stay-at-home dad now after leaving 'The Voice'

ABC/Randy HolmesAdam Levine stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday to give fans an update on what he’s been up to since leaving The Voice.

“Now I’m just a stay-at-home dad,” he says. “I just stay home and do very little.”

Adam says wanting to spend more time with his family -- wife Behati Prinsloo and young daughters Dusty Rose, 3, and Gio Grace, 1 -- was one of the main reasons he decided not to return to The Voice after a decade on the show.

“You know, I really do miss it,” Adam says. “I love the people that I met and worked with and obviously we all know how I feel about Blake [Shelton]. …But I also don't miss how much I had to work.”

Levine adds, “You know, I was just constantly working for so many years -- very lucky, very fortunate and very blessed and all that. But you know, just to be able to kind of stop at this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever.”

This season’s lineup of coaches on The Voice includes Blake, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and John Legend.

Also on Ellen, Maroon 5 performed their new song, “Memories,” which Adam says was inspired by the loss of his best friend and manager, Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in 2017.

