Adam Levine on playing Blake & Gwen's wedding: "They can't afford me"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A while back, Blake Shelton appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and said that he wanted Adam Levine and Maroon 5 to sing at his upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani. So, is Adam up for the gig? Sure, if someone actually asks him.

When asked while appearing on SiriusXM how likely it is that he’ll be Blake and Gwen’s wedding singer, Adam joked, “They can’t afford me!” But then, more seriously, Adam added, “Yeah…they haven’t asked me yet.”

After revealing that he’d just texted the couple 10 minutes previously to tell them how much he loves and misses them, the “Beautiful Mistakes” singer then admitted, “They’re the best…I’d be honored.”

But then Adam joked, “They won’t ask me though. They’ll probably get, like, Luke Bryan or somebody!”

Adam then revealed that he was actually watching Seth Meyers when Blake brought up the idea, and he seemed miffed that Blake was putting it out there before actually asking him.

Describing his reaction at the time, Adam said, “I’m like sitting there in bed, like eating popcorn, and I’m like, ‘Man, f*** you, I’m not coming to play your wedding!'”

So far, Blake and Gwen have no shortage of celebrities who are willing to take part in their wedding. Miley Cyrus has offered to sing, while Ellen DeGeneres has said she’ll be a maid of honor, even if she has to wear hair extensions.

Actually, if every person who’s ever been a coach on The Voice attends the nuptials, they’ll have the greatest wedding band of all time.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.