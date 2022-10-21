Adam Levine, Maluma and The Rudeboyz release “Ojalá”

NEON16/Sony Music Latin/WK Entertainment

A week after Adam Levine teased his first Spanish-speaking single, “Ojalá,” with Colombian star Maluma and The Rudeboyz in a 20-second TikTok video, we now have the official video.

The steamy video kicks off with The Rudeboyz — a.k.a. Chan El Genio and Kevin ADG — driving while listening to the “incredible” beat they just produced and sharing how great it would be to have Maluma and Levine on the song.

“We’d kill it. Can you imagine? That would be a dream,” they say.

Next we hear the Maroon 5 singer and Marry Me star trading verses about getting over the heartbreak of losing a girl. While Adam starts off singing in Spanish, he switches to English later in the song.

Levine first hinted at a possible collaboration with Maluma back in June, posting a photo on Instagram of them in a recording studio, captioned, “World ain’t ready.”

In addition to being Maluma’s longtime collaborators, The Rudeboyz have produced hits for artists such as Shakira, Sech, Jennifer Lopez, Prince Royce and Sebastián Yatra.

