Adam Levine contributing original song to ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’

CNW Group/Spin Master

Your kid is about to become an Adam Levine fan. The Maroon 5 singer is set to perform an original song for the upcoming animated feature film PAW Patrol: The Movie.

The upbeat song, titled “Good Mood,” was co-written by Adam and will make its debut in the first trailer for the film, out Thursday.

PAW Patrol: The Movie, produced by Spin Master Entertainment in association with Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures, is based on the beloved preschool series about a group of rescue pups. It features an all-star voice cast, including Kim Kardashian, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin and Will Brisbin.

The film is set to hit theaters on August 20.

Maroon 5’s new album, JORDI, comes out June 11.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.