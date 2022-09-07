Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo expecting third child

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Adam Levine once joked that he wanted “100 kids,” and now, he and wife Behati Prinsloo are once again on their way to reaching that goal.

The couple, already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, are expecting their third child, People has confirmed. On Monday, Behati’s baby bump could be seen as the couple went to lunch in Santa Barbara, CA.

In November, Behati told Entertainment Tonight that she wants “five kids” but said during the time when both Dusty and Gio were under the age of two, she didn’t want to think about expanding her family.

Behati also told ET that during COVID lockdown, “Seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never.”

No word yet on when the baby is due. Adam and Maroon 5 currently have some concert dates lined up in Southeast Asia in November and December.