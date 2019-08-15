Adam Lambert's "VELVET: Side A" due September 27

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboWe already knew that Adam Lambert would be releasing his new album VELVET as two EPs, one called Side A and the other Side B. Now we've got some details on the first part of the project.

VELVET: Side A will be out September 27, and is now available for pre-order. The six track collection features the single "Superpower," which will be released September 4.

Adam co-wrote every song on the EP. On "Superpower," his co-writers include Ilsey Juber, who's written songs for Shawn Mendes, Michael Buble, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, and Kelly Clarkson.

VELVET: Side A is the first collection of songs -- as opposed to standalone singles -- that Adam has released since his 2015 album The Original High.

The former American Idol contestant is currently on the road with Queen; he and Queen will headline the Global Citizen Festival, scheduled for September 28 in New York's Central Park. He also lends his voice to one of the characters in the upcoming animated film Playmobil: The Movie, which arrives August 30.

Here's the tracklisting for VELVET: Side A:

1 "Superpower"

2 "Stranger You Are"

3 "Closer To You"

4 "Overglow"

5 "Loverboy"

6 "Ready To Run"

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.