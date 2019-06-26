Adam Lambert's "Comin In Hot" with new single; first part of new album "Velvet" due in Sept.

ABC/Eric McCandlessAdam Lambert is back with another slinky, fuzzed-out track from his upcoming album Velvet.

The new track, "Comin In Hot," has the same sort of sexy, retro feel as Adam's previous track, "New Eyes." It'll appear on the first part of Velvet, called Side A. That's due in September; Side B will arrive later on.

The video for "Comin In Hot" is a continuation of the story that Adam started telling in the video for "New Eyes." In "New Eyes," people's inhibitions were released when they came in contact with a mysterious and glowing green substance. In "Comin In Hot," Adam's at a bar watching as "The Goddess," played by trans activist Miss Shalae, moves through the crowd, glowing with the same green substance and casting love spells on the bar's patrons.

This Friday, Adam will perform in New York's Central Park as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on ABC, where he's sure to sing either one or both of those new tracks.

In addition, Adam kicks off a tour with Queen next month, and on August 7, he'll be heard as the voice of Emperor Maximus in the new animated/live action film Playmobil: The Movie.





