Adam Lambert unleashes his "Superpower" with new track and retro video

Adam Lambert is ready to unleash his "Superpower" on the funky, guitar-fueled opening track from his upcoming EP, Velvet: Side A.

The song is a defiant anthem about getting back up when you’re knocked down.

“Try to put me in a box/Make me something I’m not/Don’t give a f*** 'cause I’m gonna take back/My superpower,” he sings.

In the retro ‘70s video for the song, Adam struts down the streets of Brooklyn in various colorful suits with a group of stylish pals. Along the way, he helps people out by using his superpowers: He fixes a man’s broken-down car, gives a new ice cream cone to a little girl who’s dropped hers, and makes a fire hydrant spray water to cool down some city dwellers.

Velvet: Side A comes out September 27. On September 28, Adam and Queen will headline the Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park. He’s also set to perform at The Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness on December 5 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

